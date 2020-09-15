Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 45,344.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

