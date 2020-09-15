47,760 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avaya by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avaya by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

