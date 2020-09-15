State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 349 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 145.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 704.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 88.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

