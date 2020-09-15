Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,032 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $48,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $109,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,266.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $602,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

