Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,736 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

