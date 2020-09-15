Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

