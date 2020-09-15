Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 15,466 Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

ESNT stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

