Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 69,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Dolby Laboratories worth $53,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

DLB opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $58,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders have sold a total of 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

