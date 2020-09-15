20,694 Shares in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Phreesia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 964,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 636,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 178.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock worth $2,362,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

PHR opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

