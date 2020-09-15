Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,805 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

