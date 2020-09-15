Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Nice worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nice by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

NICE opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $238.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.