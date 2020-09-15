Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders sold 133,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,088,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

RingCentral stock opened at $262.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.74 and its 200-day moving average is $254.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

