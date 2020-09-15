Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Robert Half International by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.