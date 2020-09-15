Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,932 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,458 shares of company stock worth $3,072,042. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.