Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 178,269 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.43% of Lumentum worth $575,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Insiders have sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

