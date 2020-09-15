Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

