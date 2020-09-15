Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.00% of Signature Bank worth $515,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

