Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 683,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 2,365.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

