Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $14,573,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $226,075.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,724 shares of company stock valued at $24,059,488 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

