Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 340,768 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $516,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

