APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.53 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

