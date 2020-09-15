Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,051.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of -57.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

