Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 185,932 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.40% of Terreno Realty worth $517,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,807,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,120,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 19,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

