Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of Casey’s General Stores worth $584,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASY stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

