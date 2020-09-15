Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 175,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 134,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

