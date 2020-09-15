$0.32 EPS Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

