$0.32 EPS Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.
TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TBIO opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
