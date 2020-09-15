Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $624,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 232.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.