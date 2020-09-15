Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.64 Million Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,257 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

