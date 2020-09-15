American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.88%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

