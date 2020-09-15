Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $388.52 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.10.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

