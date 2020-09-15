Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of -57.75. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.