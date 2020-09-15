Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $40,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

