First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of TPR opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

