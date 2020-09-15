National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,485,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 153,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.71% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $557,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,843,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,013,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.