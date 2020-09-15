Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 80,522 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.99% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $549,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

