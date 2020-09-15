Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $537,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DVN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

