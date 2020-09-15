Vanguard Group Inc. Has $502.57 Million Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,476,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corelogic worth $502,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Corelogic stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.