Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $549,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

SRC stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

