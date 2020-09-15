Marshall Wace LLP Has $660,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,662 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $461,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $490,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,411.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,759 shares of company stock worth $26,902,591 in the last ninety days.

Shares of GO stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.