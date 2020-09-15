Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 10,371 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $19,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.