Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,506,000 after buying an additional 567,258 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 1,328,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after buying an additional 503,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $73,683.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,917.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,948. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.