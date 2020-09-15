Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,580.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,140 shares of company stock worth $3,076,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

