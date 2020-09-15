Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

