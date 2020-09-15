State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,275 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 145,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

