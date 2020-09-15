Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.