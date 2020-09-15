Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

