Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $49,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $74,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

