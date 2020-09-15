Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.