First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $563,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

PFG opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.