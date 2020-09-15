Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.12% of Cousins Properties worth $49,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

